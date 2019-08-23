|
Doris S. (Schaufler) Cramer of Mount Holly, N.J. died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Virtua Rehab Center.
Born Oct. 23, 1924, Doris was the mother of Virginia Edhelstone, Katherine Cramer and the late Geraldine Cramer. She was grandmother to Amy Crosby, Andrew Edhelstone, Jason Cramer and the late Michael Melick, great grandmother to Ava Crosby, Jack Crosby and Shane Edhelstone. She is survived by her brother and many nieces and nephews.
Doris worked at Frank's Bar and Grill, The Visiting Homemakers and Virtua Rehab as a receptionist. Doris loved art, she left behind many paintings, pottery, and varied craft projects.
Devoted to her family, she always offered a helping hand.
Funeral services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2019