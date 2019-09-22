|
Doris S. Thorn of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Crosswicks, N.J., she was a resident of the Chesterfield area her entire life. Doris was a farmer's wife and later enjoyed extensive traveling. She was an active and long-time member of the Chesterfield Baptist Church. She was a member of the Chesterfield Township Historical Society and various other groups and charitable organizations.
She was the matriarch of the family and raised a diverse, close knit family which was based on faith, family, and friends. Her family was very dear to her and she will be deeply missed.
Daughter of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth Stevenson, and wife of the late Wilmer L. Wilson Jr., Hewlings M. "Mo" Lamson, and Lewis Thorn, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger D. and Sharon Wilson; her daughter and son-in-law, Janet W. and Martin Bullock, her very special friend, Jack Pyrah; and her brother, Stanley B. Stevenson. Five grandchildren, Keith and Kim MacIndoe, Brian and Debby Wilson, Kyle and Mary Jo Wilson, Amy and Pat Jones, Brett and Christine Bullock, several step-grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Chesterfield Baptist Church, 209 Matthews Lane, Chesterfield, NJ 08515. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Church at the above address.
Peppler Funeral Home
Bordentown, NJ
www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019