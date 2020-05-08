|
Dorothea F. Warrick, better known as Dori, was born to the late Joseph and Dorothea Hooks on May 22, 1940 in Chester, Pa. Dori transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, May 2, 2020, and is at peace.
She met and married William "Bill" Warrick on March 19, 1960. From their union, two children were born, Bryan and Tracey.
Dori was a 1958 graduate of Chester High School, Chester, Pa., where she was a three- year star on the basketball team for the orange and black mighty Clippers. Dori made history at Chester High, as one of the first two African-Americans on the majorette squad. She was Homeroom Secretary and Homeroom Vice President, Vice President of the Girls Athletic Association (GAA), and a member of the Chester High School Senate House of Representatives
Dori worked in personnel at McGuire Air Force Base in Wrightstown, N.J., where she retired after 35 years of devoted service.
She was a fierce patriot who loved her country and those who served to protect our freedoms. Her love of the military and the military life led her to faithfully serve in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 336 of Burlington, N.J. and the 8 & 40 (an organization supporting veterans and active military personnel of the United States armed forces). During her service tenure in these esteemed groups, she rose to the rank of President at the local, county and department levels of the American Legion, and was a leader in the 8 & 40 organization as Chapelle.
Here to continue to celebrate Dori's life are her children: Bryan Warrick and Tracey Warrick; daughter-in-law, Royce Warrick; future son-in-law, Glenn Moore; five granddaughters, Tiffany Warrick (Brianna McLaughlin), Blair Warrick, Tyra Booker (Cameron McManus), Taylor Warrick and Peyton Warrick; and a host of other treasured relatives, loved ones and friends.
A private funeral service is for immediate family members only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2020