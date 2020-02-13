|
Dorothy A. (Albano) Chevinsky of Burlington passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Masonic Village at Burlington. She was 86.
She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Church in Bristol, Pa. and was a member of the women's group making pierogis, nut and poppy seed breads and paska for the holidays.
Born in McAdoo, Pa. to John and Jennie Albano, she and her husband Tom moved from North Jersey to Burlington many years ago. Many fond memories were made here as she lovingly hosted many family gatherings.
Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for many years at different companies including Bambergers in North Jersey and retired from Burlington Coat Factory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents, and her brothers, Angelo, Michael, Peter, Joseph Albano.
She is survived by her sister, Marie Soper, and was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or to a .
A viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2026 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007, where Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment services will be held privately by her family.
