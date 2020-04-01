|
Dorothy A. Ellis of Southampton, N.J. died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 93.
Daughter of the Late Raymond and Abigail Powell and wife of the late Ernest C. Haines and Durwood J. Ellis, Dorothy is survived by her sons, Raymond E. Haines, Bruce E. Haines and Leroy Haines and five grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Parks, Alice Carl, Leroy Powell and Kenneth Powell.
Services are private.
Condolences can be sent at the website below.
Lechner Funeral Home
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 1, 2020