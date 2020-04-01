Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Ellis Obituary
Dorothy A. Ellis of Southampton, N.J. died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 93.

Daughter of the Late Raymond and Abigail Powell and wife of the late Ernest C. Haines and Durwood J. Ellis, Dorothy is survived by her sons, Raymond E. Haines, Bruce E. Haines and Leroy Haines and five grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Parks, Alice Carl, Leroy Powell and Kenneth Powell.

Services are private.

Condolences can be sent at the website below.

Lechner Funeral Home

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -