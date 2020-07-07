Dorothy A. Endress of Hainesport passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 93.
Born in Jobstown, Mrs. Endress was a longtime Hainesport resident. She enjoyed knitting and made many afghans as gifts.
Dorothy loved animals and was always caring for and feeding the animals in her neighborhood.
The wife of the late John Endress Sr., and the mother of the late Cheryl Endress, she is survived by four children, John and Paula Endress Jr. of Burlington Township, Patricia A. and Kevin Rainier of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Steven D. and Debra Endress of Colorado, and Tonya A. and Tommy McDonough of Mount Laurel, her son-in-law, Greg Derickson of Hainesport, and five grandchildren, Wendy, John III, Nicholas, Kristina, and Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may attend her visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Burial at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
Due to cemetery restrictions on flowers and because of her love of animals, contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge at cedarrun.org/get-involved/give/donate
