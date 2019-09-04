Home

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Dorothy Ahrens

Dorothy Ahrens Obituary
Dorothy Ahrens, formerly of Cinnaminson, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Stephen Ahrens; mother of John Ahrens (Cindi), David Ahrens (Donna), Paul Ahrens and the late Judith Lynn Ahrens-Schwalb; grandmother of Michael, Brian, Stephen, Austin, Brianna, Colin, Damien and Alevya; great grandmother of Zoey; sister of Elaine Garfield; and aunt of Nancy Chychrun (Jeff), James Garfield (Robyn) and the late Peter Garfield (Cathy).

"Dot" served as an elementary school teacher in the Willingboro School District for 26 years. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the company of family and friends.

Her funeral service was held Tuesday, at Platt Memorial Chapels, Cherry Hill, N.J. She was interred at Roosevelt Memorial Park.

Contributions can be made to the Save The Children/Children's Literacy Program online at www.savethechildren.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019
