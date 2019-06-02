|
|
Dorothy Catherine Rider of Port St. Lucie, Fla. passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was 95.
Dorothy was born Oct. 27, 1923 in Riverside, N.J. and moved to Port St. Lucie eight years ago from her hometown. She enjoyed reading and caring for her beloved cat, Kimbo.
In previous years she was a member of the Fire Ladies for the volunteer fire company in Riverside. She and her husband owned and operated Rider's Food Market in Riverside.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hickox of Port St. Lucie, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul J. Rider Sr., and her son, Paul J. Rider Jr.
Her memorial service will be at a later date in Riverside.
Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
