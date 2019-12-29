|
Dorothy E. "Dot" Fries of Riverton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was 98.
Dot was born in Camden, N.J. and had resided in Riverton for 63 years. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William; her daughter, Patricia Stavely; son-in-law, Larry Gerlock; and daughter-in-law, Elise.
She is survived by her devoted children, Dottie Gerlock, Bill, Michael (Kim), Thomas (Valerie), Joseph (Rebecca), Kathy Kelly (Larry) and Terri Yansick (Jay), her son- in-law, Robert Stavely, and her sister, Naomi Southwick. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great- great-granddaughter.
A viewing for Dot will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at the Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dot's name may be made to Sacred Heart Church at the address listed above.
