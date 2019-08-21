Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. Turner Obituary
Dorothy E. Turner of Cinnaminson departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was 96.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1420 Bannard St., Cinnaminson, where the viewing hours will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Covington Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now