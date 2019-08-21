|
Dorothy E. Turner of Cinnaminson departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was 96.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1420 Bannard St., Cinnaminson, where the viewing hours will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Covington Funeral Home,
Atco, N.J.
www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2019