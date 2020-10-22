Dorothy E. (Geegum) Hamlin, age 101 years, of Riverside, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Voorhees.



She was a lifelong resident of Riverside and member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a former employee of B.F. Goodrich and Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital.



Dorothy loved reading, going to the shore, crocheting and watching the Philadelphia Phillies. She especially loved spending time with her family.



She was the wife of the late Arthur, who passed away in 1969.



She was the beloved mother of Nancy Stellwag and husband Joseph of Lumberton and Connie Easlick and husband Jonathan of Marlton, grandmother of eight, great grandmother of 11 and great-great grandmother of one.



Relatives and friends of Dorothy's family are invited to her visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday morning, at the Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, where her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Cinnaminson.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Zion Lutheran Church, Riverside.



The Lankenau Funeral Home,



303-305 Bridgeboro St.



Riverside



Stephen Lankenau, Director



