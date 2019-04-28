|
Dorothy F. Stutzenburg of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home in Port Charlotte. She was 77.
Dorothy was born April 27, 1941 in Camden, N.J. to the late Fred and Margaret Immendorf. She moved to Port Charlotte 20 years ago with her husband from Mount Laurel, N.J.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 58 years, Charles H. Stutzenburg III; her daughter, Margaret Stutzenburg; two sons, Michael C. Stutzenburg and Joseph P. Stutzenburg; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit the funeral home's web site below to extend condolences to the family. Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte, Fla.
www.robersonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019