Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stutzenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Florence Stutzenburg


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Florence Stutzenburg Obituary
Dorothy F. Stutzenburg of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home in Port Charlotte. She was 77.

Dorothy was born April 27, 1941 in Camden, N.J. to the late Fred and Margaret Immendorf. She moved to Port Charlotte 20 years ago with her husband from Mount Laurel, N.J.

She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 58 years, Charles H. Stutzenburg III; her daughter, Margaret Stutzenburg; two sons, Michael C. Stutzenburg and Joseph P. Stutzenburg; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit the funeral home's web site below to extend condolences to the family. Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte, Fla.

www.robersonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now