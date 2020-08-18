Dorothy H. Haluska of Mansfield Township died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was 80.She was born in Mansfield Township and resided there lifelong. The daughter of the late Michael R. and Dorothy H. Van-Alstyne Haluska, Dorothy was a graduate of Holy Assumption School in Roebling and William Mac Farland High School in Bordentown.She was an administration assistant for the State of New Jersey, Department of Human Services in Trenton, retiring from the Edward R. Johnstone Training and Research Center in Bordentown with 44 years of dedicated service.Dorothy will be affectionately remembered for her kind and caring qualities. Her compassion allowed her to focus on the needs of others and practice true selfless love toward her family and friends. In addition to spending time with her family, Dorothy enjoyed taking a chance on luck while visiting the Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City and the Parx Casino in Bensalem. She was a league member at Papp's Bowling Center in Bordentown, where she enjoyed herself bowling. Dorothy was a member of the Opre Larson V.F.W. Post 8838 Ladies Auxiliary, serving as Jr. and Sr. Vice President.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gerald Murray, and brother-in-law, James Gravatt.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Sharon Haluska, grandson and fiancé, Cory Haluska and Brittany Wesnitzer, her siblings and their spouses, Michael and Josephine Haluska, Richard and Patricia Haluska, Elizabeth Gravatt, Joseph and Dorothy Haluska and Barbara and Bruce Cranmer, and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, with Deacon Ronald Schwoebel officiating. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Mansfield Township.Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering and immediately return to their vehicles and leave the premises to allow for additional visitors to pay their final respects. Dorothy's family is grateful for everyone's cooperation.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors,Roebling