Dorothy Hall
Burlington Township - Dorothy Hall of Burlington Township, formerly of Vincentown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Masonic Home. She was 95. Dorothy was a member of the Vincentown Methodist Church in Vincentown,
Mrs. Hall was born in Mount Holly, the daughter of the late Bertram Orcutt and Anna Lewis Orcutt. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur P. Hall, her brothers John & Raymond, and her sister Grace Pruitt.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Allen of Vincentown and her son Arthur F. Hall (Lyudmyla) of Perry Georgia. She is also survived by 4 grandsons: Richard Allen (Lynn), Gregory Allen (Laura), Ryan Hall (Lisa) and Jeffrey Hall; a granddaughter Anna Chastain (Mark) and great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Wayne Allen (mother Barbara J. Allen); Scotty, Jack & Logan Allen; Julie, Zoe and Abigail Chastain; and Jacob Hall.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vincentown UM Church or the Sally Stretch Keen Library of Vincentown.
