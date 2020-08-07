Dorothy I Armstrong of Surf City, N.J. For Dorothy family always came first. Her earlier years found her working for Bell Telephone. But then she segued into her real calling; she became a mom. Not the strictest mom but that's what her husband was for: "Wait til your father gets home." And she found her 2nd calling when the grandkids came along; she became the babysitter with all the best games. She hosted all the holiday dinners until she wintered in Florida; after that her kids took turns. She loved fun in the sun splitting her time between Florida and Surf City, and she was always searching for a bargain; yard sales were the best for that. Dorothy was a woman of her faith; a devout Catholic who regularly prayed the rosary. If her T.V was on she'd most likely be checking out America's Funniest Home Videos and she was seldom without a Romance Novel in hand.
The pretty Dorothy attended a dance at the Riverside Fire Station in 1953. It's there she'd meet a handsome guy named Charles "Bud." Nuptials soon followed and they'd shared a 64 year marriage blessed by children: Steven Armstrong, Kimberlee (Jeff) Stevens and Pamela (Mike) Kaiser; grandchildren: Dara, Jeanna, Chad, Todd, Nicholas, and Janine, and great-grandchildren: Mason, Chloe, Emilia, and Carter, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Todd Armstrong.
Come celebrate 82 great years on Sunday 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, Holy Name site. Interment St. Peters Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.