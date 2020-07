Dorothy J. Love of Eastampton passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Cooper Hospital in Camden. She was 75.Born in Moorestown, Dorothy was a longtime health care provider at New Lisbon Developmental Center. She was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport.The daughter of the late John and Mary McMullen, and the wife of the late John Love, she is survived by her five siblings as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport will be held privately. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.Contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly