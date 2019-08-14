Home

Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Dorothy J. Rockhill

Dorothy J. Rockhill Obituary
Dorothy J. Rockhill of Parkesburg, Pa., formerly of Southampton, N.J., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Penn Medicine Hospice Inpatient Unit, West Chester, Pa. She was 83.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Caldwell and Dorothy Klopfle Bogie, and the wife of the late Wilbert Rockhill.

Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of Kensington High School.

Dorothy was proud to have been a Fire Tower Watch for the Department of Forestry in Madison, Fla. and retired from CVS Distribution Center in New Jersey.

She volunteered with Hainesport Emergency Squad as an EMT. Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and crocheting.

Dorothy is survived by her two children, Keith Swing and his wife, Liz, with whom she resided, and Janice Murray and her husband, John, of Oreland, Pa.; three grandchildren, Jessica Valis, Brian Swing, and Dane Murray; two great- grandchildren, George Valis and Shiloh Swing; her sister, Leslie Rodgers of Southampton, N.J.; and brother, Kenneth Bogie of Atco, N.J.

In addition to her husband, Wilbert, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Bogie.

A private celebration of Dorothy's life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials in Dorothy's honor may be made to The Breathing Room, 600 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046, or online at breathingroomfoundation.org.

To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Wentz Funeral Home,

Coatesville, Pa.

www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019
