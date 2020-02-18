|
|
Dorothy J. Beckwith Rowe of New Brunswick, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in New Brunswick after a short illness. She was 82.
She earned her Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Lincoln University, Jefferson City, Mo., and her Master's in Social Work at Washington University, St. Louis, Mo.
Dorothy held prominent positions at various social service agencies before retiring from Kean University, School of Social Work, as the Director of Admissions in 2012. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Carlton J. Rowe, children, Keenan and Sybil Emory, stepchildren, Nicole and Michael Rowe, six grandchildren, three siblings, and her extended family and friends.
Services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset, N.J. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. until her funeral service at 10 a.m.
Anderson Funeral Service,
New Brunswick, N.J.
www.andersonfuneralservice.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 18, 2020