Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset Street
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Rowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Rowe Obituary
Dorothy J. Beckwith Rowe of New Brunswick, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in New Brunswick after a short illness. She was 82.

She earned her Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Lincoln University, Jefferson City, Mo., and her Master's in Social Work at Washington University, St. Louis, Mo.

Dorothy held prominent positions at various social service agencies before retiring from Kean University, School of Social Work, as the Director of Admissions in 2012. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Carlton J. Rowe, children, Keenan and Sybil Emory, stepchildren, Nicole and Michael Rowe, six grandchildren, three siblings, and her extended family and friends.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset, N.J. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. until her funeral service at 10 a.m.

Anderson Funeral Service,

New Brunswick, N.J.

www.andersonfuneralservice.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -