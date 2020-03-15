|
|
Dorothy J. Willitts (Gauntt) "Eunice" of Mt. Holly, N.J. passed away March 7, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mt. Holly. She was 78.
Dorothy was born in Delair, N.J. and had been a longtime resident of Mt. Holly. She loved reading, writing, solving puzzles, watching soap operas and being with her children, grandchildren and taking care of others. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl, Clifton, William, Robert, Charles, Jack, Howard and Margaret. Also preceded in death by dear friends Joanne Pallante Gonzalez and Agenol Arocho Gonzalez.
Dorothy is survived by six children and their spouses: Maria Renna (John), Angelo Gonzalez (Amy Heeter), Jennifer L. DeRosa (Thomas), Steve A. Gonzalez (Richie), Victoria L. Holmes and Juan Gonzalez; grandchildren: John Renna Jr, Jason Renna, Bianca Fuhr, Sarah DeRosa, Thomas DeRosa, Maranda DeRosa, Nicholas Gonzalez, Claudia Gonzalez, Kevin Holmes Jr, Hailey Holmes, Kristopher Holmes and Isabella Gonzalez; and her great-grandchild Logan Fuhr, She is also survived by her sister Betty Berry, her longtime companion Oliden Arocho and his daughter Alaina Crosby and her children Marlena Kirby and Katie LoDuca and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 20, at 11 a.m. at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St, Mt. Holly.
Relatives and Friends may visit with the family Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Dorothy to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08055.
Email condolences to the family at the website below.
Ed Kaelin III
Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020