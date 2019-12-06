|
Dorothy L. (Bakley) Chappine of Southampton, N.J. passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. She was 85.
She was the daughter of the late Gladys and Francis Bakley.
A lifelong resident of Southampton, Dorothy grew up and started her family in the Village of Vincentown and later moved to her current home, where she resided for 59 years. She attended Southampton Township Schools and graduated from Pemberton High School in 1952.
Dorothy was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, hosting holiday picnics and dinners, baking, and talking on the phone. She liked reading, gardening, and sending cards. She was affectionately known as "The Card Lady" among her church friends.
She was a member of the Vincentown United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, the leader of her women's group, and a member of the Church Council.
She was a member and past president of the Southampton Historical Society. She also was the editor of the Society's newsletter "Hello, Central" for many years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband for 66 years, Frank, and her dear son, Michael.
She was the beloved mother of Teresa Kenselaar of Medford and her companion, Chuck McGeary, James (Donna) and Kathleen Rosmando (Gary), both of Southampton, and daughter-in-law, Judith Chappine of Tabernacle. She was the loving grandmother of Steven and Stephanie Chappine and Jake Chappine. She also leaves behind her cherished sister and best friend, Carolyn Budd, her sisters-in-law, Lillian Chappine and Dolores Chappine, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Vincentown United Methodist Church, 97 Main St., Vincentown, where her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vincentown United Methodist Church at the address above or the Neighborhood Center, 278 Kaighns Ave., Camden, NJ 08103.
