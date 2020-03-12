|
Dorothy M. Smith Jack passed away on March 9, 2020 at Woodbury Mews. She was 98.
Preceded in death by her husband George A. Jack, Jr. her brother: John L. Smith and sister Elizabeth Hull.
She is survived by her son David G. Jack and daughter in law Joan of Deptford; grandchildren: Robert G. Jack and Andrew L. Jack.
She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Burlington most of her life. At her request, services will be held privately.
Donations may be made in her name to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the website below.
