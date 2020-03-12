Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Dorothy M. Smith Jack

Dorothy M. Smith Jack Obituary
Dorothy M. Smith Jack passed away on March 9, 2020 at Woodbury Mews. She was 98.

Preceded in death by her husband George A. Jack, Jr. her brother: John L. Smith and sister Elizabeth Hull.

She is survived by her son David G. Jack and daughter in law Joan of Deptford; grandchildren: Robert G. Jack and Andrew L. Jack.

She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Burlington most of her life. At her request, services will be held privately.

Donations may be made in her name to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the website below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
