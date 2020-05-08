Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Trumbetti Obituary
Dorothy Mae Trumbetti of Burlington Township, formerly of Masonville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Marcella Center, Burlington. She was 94.

Born in Mount Holly, the daughter of the late Aaron and Emily Thomas, Mrs. Trumbetti was a longtime cook/dietician at the Hillside School in Mount Laurel and the Pleasant Valley Nursery School in Mount Laurel.

The wife of the late Jay Giberson and Angelo Trumbetti, she is survived by her daughter, Elaine Giberson, and her son, Earl Trumbetti (Carol) of Lumberton. She was the sister of the late Harvey, Clarence, Alfred, Warren, Samuel, Norman, Lawrence and Theodore Thomas, and Alice Mitchell.

Funeral services and burial in Brotherhood Cemetery were held privately because of the Pandemic.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2020
