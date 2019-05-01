|
Dorothy "Lorraine" Maholik of Leisuretown, Southampton, N.J., formerly of Medford Lakes and Mount Laurel, N.J. and originally from Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Hanover Township), passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 89.
Mrs. Maholik had been married for 37 years to Peter P. Maholik Jr., who passed away in 2000.
She was the daughter of Michael and Alexandra (Alice) Buczewski of the Lynnwood section of Wilkes-Barre, and was the second of their four daughters.
Lorraine is survived by her sister, Michaelene Swartz (Edward, deceased), and was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Stadulis (Jerome, deceased) and Shirley Ann, who died as an infant, and a nephew, Eric Swartz.
She is survived by her two children, Robert (Sandra) and Susan Ansberry (Mark); five grandchildren: Michael, Laura, Renay, Justin and Carolina; four nieces and seven nephews; and several grand nieces/nephews.
Lorraine grew up in the Lynnwood section of Hanover Township (Wilkes-Barre), and received a BA degree there from College Misericordia. She hosted a cooking show for a brief time on a local television station in Wilkes Barre. Lorraine and Peter moved to Toms River, N.J., and then Mount Laurel, where they raised their family and lived for many years. She was the owner of Window Magic, her custom interior window treatment business, for over 30 years, and was an avid bridge player.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Road, Medford, N.J., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
