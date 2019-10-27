Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Obuchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Obuchowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Obuchowski Obituary
Dorothy P. Obuchowski (Owens) passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1957.

Beloved wife of 50 years to the late John Obuchowski, Sr. Loving mother John (Patty), Larry (Carolyn) and Wayne (Laurie).

Loving grandmother of Mike, John (Sue), the late Tom, Bill (Michele), Tim (Amy), Wayne (Lisa), Brian (Liz), Patrick, Danny and Darla.

Great grandmother of Sarah, Christian, Nik, Brooke, Nate, Ella, Julianna, Tyler, Ava, Chloe, Nik, Katlyn and Peyton.

Sister of Patricia Izzi, Steve Owens (Louise), the late George Owens, the late Loretta Kindt.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her best friend, her dog Bear.

Dorothy was still employed as a cashier for ShopRite in Cinnaminson for over 20 years.

She was a devout catholic and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church community. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30th at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 N.

Her Memorial Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan HealthCare and Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To share your memories of Dorothy, please visit the website below.

Givnish Funeral Home

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now