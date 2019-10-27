|
|
Dorothy P. Obuchowski (Owens) passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1957.
Beloved wife of 50 years to the late John Obuchowski, Sr. Loving mother John (Patty), Larry (Carolyn) and Wayne (Laurie).
Loving grandmother of Mike, John (Sue), the late Tom, Bill (Michele), Tim (Amy), Wayne (Lisa), Brian (Liz), Patrick, Danny and Darla.
Great grandmother of Sarah, Christian, Nik, Brooke, Nate, Ella, Julianna, Tyler, Ava, Chloe, Nik, Katlyn and Peyton.
Sister of Patricia Izzi, Steve Owens (Louise), the late George Owens, the late Loretta Kindt.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her best friend, her dog Bear.
Dorothy was still employed as a cashier for ShopRite in Cinnaminson for over 20 years.
She was a devout catholic and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church community. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30th at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 N.
Her Memorial Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan HealthCare and Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
To share your memories of Dorothy, please visit the website below.
Givnish Funeral Home
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019