Dorothy "Terri" Parliaros

Dorothy "Terri" (Paloney) Parliaros of Oakhurst, N.J. passed away, surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 61.

Terri is survived by her husband, George Parliaros; brother, John Poloney; sons, Demetrios, Ioanes, Francesco, and Leonidas; daughter-in-law, Lena; and grandchildren, Alexandra and George.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Doyle) Poloney, and sister, Helen Poloney.

Terri was born Jan. 29, 1958 in Merchantsville, N.J., and graduated from Camden Catholic High School. She married George Parliaros in 1983, and together the couple had four boys and operated Zachary's Restaurant for over 20 years. Her children remember her as a loving and protective mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and follow their hearts. Terri loved her sweets and looked for reasons to bake her heart out for her loved ones. She adored her grandchildren more than words, and her energetic smile and intoxicating laugh will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank the staff at Monmouth Medical Center for caring for Terri in her final days.

The visitation is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls, N.J. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, N.J. and Fr. Andrew Eugenis will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terri's life. Burial will follow at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune, N.J.

Condolences can be sent to 71 Oceanport Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764, or visit her memorial website at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 25, 2019
