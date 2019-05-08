|
Dorothy P. (Davis) McDaniel of Juliustown, N.J. passed away comfortably on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Medford Leas in Medford, N.J.
Dottie was a farm girl born in Wrightstown, N.J. in 1924, the daughter of Gertrude (Kloss) and Sterling Davis Sr. of Sterling Davis Dairy. She graduated from Pemberton High School in 1942, was a member of the field hockey team and the reunion committee. She organized many memorable field trips for her former classmates to make up for the fact that their senior class trip had been canceled in '42 due to the war. During the war she was a Red Cross volunteer.
In 1946 she graduated from Wilson College with a B.A. in Psychology, and married Lt. William K. McDaniel, whom she met at Fort Dix. Together they raised their three sons: William Jr. (Louise), Lee (Constance), and Denis (Denise).
Dot was a longtime member of the Burlington County College Foundation and the New Jersey Farm Bureau. She was a past member of the Northern Burlington School Board and an American Cancer Society volunteer.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, James Sterling Davis Jr., and is survived by her brother, Donald M. Davis. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Christopher, Melissa, Amanda, Patricia, Lee Jr., Zachary, Lana, Jeffrey and Katherine, and great-grandchildren, Autumn, David, Caitlin, Calvin, Eila, Taave, and Nolan.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Dorothy's viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow at Upper Springfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rowan College of Burlington County Foundation, Attn: Dr. Michael Cioce, 900 College Circle, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Perinchief Chapels,
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019