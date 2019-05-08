Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Pauline McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Pauline McDaniel Obituary
Dorothy P. (Davis) McDaniel of Juliustown, N.J. passed away comfortably on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Medford Leas in Medford, N.J.

Dottie was a farm girl born in Wrightstown, N.J. in 1924, the daughter of Gertrude (Kloss) and Sterling Davis Sr. of Sterling Davis Dairy. She graduated from Pemberton High School in 1942, was a member of the field hockey team and the reunion committee. She organized many memorable field trips for her former classmates to make up for the fact that their senior class trip had been canceled in '42 due to the war. During the war she was a Red Cross volunteer.

In 1946 she graduated from Wilson College with a B.A. in Psychology, and married Lt. William K. McDaniel, whom she met at Fort Dix. Together they raised their three sons: William Jr. (Louise), Lee (Constance), and Denis (Denise).

Dot was a longtime member of the Burlington County College Foundation and the New Jersey Farm Bureau. She was a past member of the Northern Burlington School Board and an American Cancer Society volunteer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, James Sterling Davis Jr., and is survived by her brother, Donald M. Davis. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Christopher, Melissa, Amanda, Patricia, Lee Jr., Zachary, Lana, Jeffrey and Katherine, and great-grandchildren, Autumn, David, Caitlin, Calvin, Eila, Taave, and Nolan.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Dorothy's viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow at Upper Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rowan College of Burlington County Foundation, Attn: Dr. Michael Cioce, 900 College Circle, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now