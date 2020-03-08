|
Dorothy Plitnikas (Rackus) passed away on Friday, Feb. 28th, with her daughter Valerie Jones at her side. She was 91.
Dorothy, a resident of Riverview Estates in Riverton, N.J., had previously resided in Burlington Township, Toms River and Willingboro.
Born and raised in Newark, N.J. to Lithuanian immigrants John Rackus and Catherine Zebert (Casimira Zibertas), Dorothy embraced her heritage at an early age, participating in classes to learn to read and write in her parents' native language and as a member of Jack Stukas' Lithuanian dance and folk song troupe, performing in traditional costume.
As a young woman, Dorothy enjoyed the excitement of the big city, frequenting theaters and nightclubs in New York City with older sister Julia, meeting many big band leaders and singers of the day.
After marriage and the birth of her first child, Dorothy dedicated her life to become the best wife, mother and homemaker. She quickly became expert in the culinary arts including cooking, baking, canning and candy-making. Dorothy also excelled at many handmade crafts: sewing, knitting, crocheting, plastic canvas art and card-making. She was an avid reader, especially enjoying mysteries. Among Dorothy's favorite activities was playing the slots at Atlantic City. But her passion was BINGO, playing anytime and anywhere a game was available.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mildred Siebert, Katherine Decker, Julia Schneider and Valerie Craig, and brother John Rackus.
Dorothy was also preceded in death in 2018 by her husband of 64 years, George P. Plitnikas.
In addition to daughter Valerie Jones (James), Dorothy is survived by her children George A (Deborah), Bernadette Dickson (John), Cynthia Caruso (Frank), Michael (Beth), Karen and Robert, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020