Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd.
Wrightstown, NJ
Dorothy R. Miller


1924 - 2019
Dorothy R. Miller Obituary
Dorothy R. Miller of Vincentown passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. She was 95.

Born Feb. 29, 1924, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Albert and Reba Denning. She was an area resident for most of her life.

Dorothy loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress. She was a homebody who loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert Miller Jr. and Barbara Reinstein, grandchildren, Lyndsey Grover, Joe Reinstein and Wes Miller, five great grandchildren, and her sister, Ida Mae Schmalbach.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Miller Sr., her parents and siblings.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
