Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Dosun Carbone Obituary
Dosun Carbone, age 70 years, of Browns Mills, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.

She was a native of South Korea and a resident of the United States since 1974, moving to Browns Mills in 1987. She was a member of the Browns Senior Citizens Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul John Carbone Jr., and son, Paul J. Carbone III.

Beloved mother of Maria Klein and husband Michael of Browns Mills, and sister of Tocha Ellis and husband Ernie of El Paso, Texas and Soon Bun Park of S. Korea.

There will be a viewing and visitation for Dosun from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, where there will be a funeral service.

Cremation will be private with interment of her Cremains in the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, North Hanover at a later date.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
