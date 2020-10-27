1/
Douglas E. Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Douglas E. Henry of Westampton passed on after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer. He was 66.

A New Jersey native all his life, he was employed with Lockheed Martin in Moorestown as an IT Systems Specialist for more than 36 years.

A lover of classic rock and a devoted friend to stray cats, he truly appreciated nature, and counted Bowman's Hill and Cape May among his favorite places to visit. Doug's greatest joy was sharing a good meal with family and friends, whether it was a home- cooked holiday feast or lunch at his favorite restaurant, O'Connor's Bar & Grill in Eastampton. A sharp political observer, in his last days Doug most fervently wished to see Joe Biden elected as our next President.

Doug is survived by his wife, Rita (Newman), his stepchildren, Douglas Morford, Barbara Morford (David Lucchi), and John Morford (Barbara Murphy), and his adored grandson, Harry Morford.

He was preceded in death by his beloved pets, Daniel, Ponce, Gray and Mother Cat, and by his parents, Ellwood and Margaret Henry.

Due to Covid restrictions, a walkthrough visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to support New Jersey's struggling restaurants by enjoying a take-out or dine-in meal at your favorite establishment.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

www.leefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved