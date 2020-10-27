On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Douglas E. Henry of Westampton passed on after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer. He was 66.A New Jersey native all his life, he was employed with Lockheed Martin in Moorestown as an IT Systems Specialist for more than 36 years.A lover of classic rock and a devoted friend to stray cats, he truly appreciated nature, and counted Bowman's Hill and Cape May among his favorite places to visit. Doug's greatest joy was sharing a good meal with family and friends, whether it was a home- cooked holiday feast or lunch at his favorite restaurant, O'Connor's Bar & Grill in Eastampton. A sharp political observer, in his last days Doug most fervently wished to see Joe Biden elected as our next President.Doug is survived by his wife, Rita (Newman), his stepchildren, Douglas Morford, Barbara Morford (David Lucchi), and John Morford (Barbara Murphy), and his adored grandson, Harry Morford.He was preceded in death by his beloved pets, Daniel, Ponce, Gray and Mother Cat, and by his parents, Ellwood and Margaret Henry.Due to Covid restrictions, a walkthrough visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to support New Jersey's struggling restaurants by enjoying a take-out or dine-in meal at your favorite establishment.Ed Kaelin IIILee Funeral Home,Mount Holly