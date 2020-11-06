Douglas J. Cowin on Sunday, November 1, 2020, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 74.



At the time of his death, Doug was residing at Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Mt. Laurel, N.J.



Doug was born on June 9, 1946 in Hackensack, N.J. to Nancy (Cumming) and Douglas B. Cowin.



He received his B.A. from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC, and he attended The Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.



Doug was raised in Burlington Township, N.J. and attended Burlington City schools.



Doug loved games of all kinds. Luckily, he had four siblings to play them with: Jeffrey (deceased), James, Lesley, and Donald. His favorite games were chess, bridge, and Risk. Doug was also an avid reader and collector. He collected comic books, books, records, movies, coins, and stamps. He had a bright and inquisitive mind.



Doug will be laid to rest next to his parents at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J., following a Masonic funeral service. Doug was in the Demolay and, as an adult, a Mason.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsycom).



