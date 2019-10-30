Home

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel at Oak Crest
Douglas Sherman Fox

Douglas Sherman Fox Obituary
Douglas Sherman Fox of Pemberton, N.J. passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Oak Crest, Erickson Living in Parkville, MD. He was 85.

He grew up in North Dakota and served 20 years in the U.S. Armed Services. Douglas is a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea and Vietnam, earning several medals; the purple heart and bronze star. He was very proud of his service to his country, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer 2.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Marianne (Faber); his daughter, Angela Vrydagh and her husband, Paul; and his daughter, Monica Fox James. He also is survived and was the loving Opa to several grandchildren; Christina, Tyler, Eric and Leah.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed and remembered!

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Oak Crest from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Monday, Nov. 4.

In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Douglas' name may be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
