Douglas W. Schloendorn of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was 71.
He was born to the late Thomas and Mildred (Eattock) Schloendorn in Camden, N.J.
Doug proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a computer communications specialist and later worked as a graphic designer for many years. He enjoyed technological gadgets, especially his drone. Doug also had an interest in photography. He enjoyed traveling and had visited California, Ireland, Arizona, and Florida. Doug will be deeply missed.
Doug was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Schloendorn, and his brother, Thomas Schloendorn.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Ludwig (Dan); his daughter, Kirsten Schloendorn (Brian Clemente); siblings, June Rumell (William) and Richard Schloendorn; grandchildren, Lucas Cubano and Nicholas Clemente; his companion, Mary Aiken; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .
To see Doug's tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home,
Pennsauken, N.J.
inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2019