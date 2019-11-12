Home

POWERED BY

Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Schloendorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas W. Schloendorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas W. Schloendorn Obituary
Douglas W. Schloendorn of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was 71.

He was born to the late Thomas and Mildred (Eattock) Schloendorn in Camden, N.J.

Doug proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a computer communications specialist and later worked as a graphic designer for many years. He enjoyed technological gadgets, especially his drone. Doug also had an interest in photography. He enjoyed traveling and had visited California, Ireland, Arizona, and Florida. Doug will be deeply missed.

Doug was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Schloendorn, and his brother, Thomas Schloendorn.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Ludwig (Dan); his daughter, Kirsten Schloendorn (Brian Clemente); siblings, June Rumell (William) and Richard Schloendorn; grandchildren, Lucas Cubano and Nicholas Clemente; his companion, Mary Aiken; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .

To see Doug's tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home,

Pennsauken, N.J.

inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -