Drein Lorraine "Jackie" (Kline) McKernan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 79.
She was the dear wife of the late Leo J. "Slip" McKernan; the loving mother of Leo McKernan Jr., Kathleen Canum (Will), and Lorraine "Lori" Hoey (Casey); Nanny of ten and great grandmother of seven.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St., with a memorial service beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Masonic Charity Foundation, njmasonic.org, , , or The Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 16, 2019