1/1
Duane Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Edwards of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Celebration of his Life services will be private to the family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Fountain of Life Center, 2035 Columbus Road, Florence, N.J. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Arneytown, N.J.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fountain of Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved