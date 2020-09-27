Duane Edwards of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Celebration of his Life services will be private to the family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Fountain of Life Center, 2035 Columbus Road, Florence, N.J. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.