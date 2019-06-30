|
Duane Gustad of Cinnaminson died peacefully at the age of 82.
Husband of Bernie (nee Cohen) and the late Maryann (nee Devine); father of Kathleen, John and David; step-father of Vicki Polansky and Wendy Kollash; and brother of Muriel Nelsen. He also is survived by four grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one step-grandchild.
His memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 318 Chester Ave., Moorestown, N.J., where the visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to St. Matthew Church.
