Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Duane Gustad

Duane Gustad Obituary
Duane Gustad of Cinnaminson died peacefully at the age of 82.

Husband of Bernie (nee Cohen) and the late Maryann (nee Devine); father of Kathleen, John and David; step-father of Vicki Polansky and Wendy Kollash; and brother of Muriel Nelsen. He also is survived by four grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one step-grandchild.

His memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 318 Chester Ave., Moorestown, N.J., where the visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to St. Matthew Church.

Condolences may be left at the funeral home Web site listed below.

Lewis Funeral Home,

Moorestown

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019
