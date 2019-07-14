|
Dwayne W. Jones, affectionately known as "Ski" was born April 20, 1963, and entered into eternal rest Monday, July 8, 2019.
Ski was a longtime resident of Willingboro, N.J.
Ski was a distinguished man of honor, faith, integrity and loyalty. He was a member of Trenton Deliverance Center in Trenton, N.J. His love for his wife, children, family and friends was unconditional.
He was the epitome of a "Good Man" and served as a mentor to many. Although he is no longer present with us physically, his memories will remain with us forever.
He leaves behind to forever cherish his memories and legacy: his loving wife, Leslie Jones; four beautiful daughters, Nyesha Darrah (Robert), Teeonna R. Jones (Kennon), Dominique Brown, and Alexis Jones; his wonderful grandchildren, Charles Malik Lowe, Jaliyl Melvin, Kayla Darrah, and Gavin Brown; one brother, Darrell Jones, one honorary brother, Steven Jones; three sisters, Anita Dennis, Michelle Miller, and Traci Jones-Dorset (Kirk); one niece Toi Hutchins; three nephews, Darrell Jones, Jr., Aaron Miller, and Tye Dorset; Lajuan and Daejohn Witherspoon whom he affectionately loved and cherished as his own; and a host of cousins, other relatives and an abundance of friends.
Services will be held Tuesday July, 16, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S Howard Woodson, Jr. Way Trenton, NJ 08618.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019