It's a new dawn.E. Jane Orfe peacefully transitioned on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, shortly before sunrise.Jane was the daughter of Helen and J. Norman Stokley, and the youngest sister of Norma Hullings and Lois Woessner. She spent most of her life in Bridgeboro in the house where she was raised. She was a good neighbor.Jane enjoyed word games, bargain hunting, and she had a knack for finding the perfect gift. She was a poll worker for the Board of Elections for decades, a cafeteria employee for Delran schools, a long-standing, active member and Vice President of the Delran Seniors, a caller for Zinman Furs, and she once co-owned a beauty supply store in Riverside with her sister in-law Shirley. Jane volunteered for whatever needed to be done. She always offered to make potato salad and that offer was always accepted.She was a loyal, lifelong friend but also made new acquaintances feel special. She was everybody's favorite Aunt Jane. She was kind, giving, selfless, and genuine.Jane was married for almost 66 years to her beloved best friend, Edward, who along with their sons, Ed Jr. and Steven, departed before her. Her daughter Lisa will miss her Ma for all the days. She will also be missed by her son in-law, Scott Philipp, her grandchildren, "These are the lights of my life" -- Justin Kruithof, Brahm Philipp, and Guinnevere Philipp, her great grandson, Emerson Kruithof, Justin's wife Erica, the dominoes group, and The Friday Night Girls.As you wish...Jane wanted to forgo a traditional memorial service. Instead, we can honor her 83 years of life and way of living by smiling often, expressing love, and by being of service to others; be a helper wherever you are needed.She chose a song for remembrance, Blue Bayou by Linda Ronstadt. Please listen and breathe.Jane and Ed's ashes will be scattered together where the water meets the brightest star.sunset"Love you all"Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside