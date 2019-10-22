Home

E. Mae Lane

E. Mae Lane Obituary
E. Mae Lane of Pemberton, age 96 years, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.

She was a native of Marbletown, N.Y. and resident of Pemberton since 1942.

She was the wife of the late Alfred G. Lane Sr., who passed in 2012.

Beloved mother of Carole A. Simone of St. Petersburg, Fla., Alfred G. Lane Jr. of Pemberton, and Gary A. Lane of Lakeland, Fla., sister of Amy, grandmother of Scott, Tim, Jennifer (Kevin), Jessica, Michael, Heather and Tom, and great grandmother of six.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Odd Fellows Road, Pemberton Township.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 22, 2019
