Earl Anthony Moir of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was 65.Earl was born in Belize City, Belize. He joined the U.S. Army in 1974, served two years and was honorably discharged in 1976. He later joined the New Jersey State Park Police, where he retired.Earl loved his family passionately. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, shooting, horse racing, playing his saxophone, clarinet and listening to music.He is survived by his wife, Marilia Rivera; daughter, Mireille (husband, Jermaine); sons, Anthony (wife, Erica) and Julian (wife, Katie); four grandchildren, Alijah, Lia, Ayra, and Xander; siblings, Glen, Carolyn, Marcelle, Alice, Phillipa, Pamela, Iris, and Amilee; his Aunt Sylvia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lily Gaynair and Cecil Moir, his beloved Aunt Dee, Aunt Iris, Aunt Phyllis, and brothers, Gary and Guadalupe.A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Ann's Church, 22 Trenton Road, Browns Mills. Burial with military honors will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.Please note: social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home's web site below.Moore Funeral Home,Browns Mills