Earl C. Evans, "Wockle," of Medford, N.J. died Monday, May 25, 2020. He was 90.Earl is survived by his brother, Evan M. Evans (Yoshiko), his nephews, Richard E. Evans and Aubrey M. Evans, his great nieces, Stephanie and Stacie, and his longtime companion, Ruth.Earl was a lifelong resident of Medford. He was an Assistant Road Foreman for Medford Township retiring in 1993. He was a life member of Deborah Heart & Lung and a life member of Union Fire Co. #251.Funeral services will be held privately, with burial in Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village.Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.Lechner Funeral Home,Medford