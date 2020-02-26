|
|
September 7, 1949- Feburary 23, 2020.
Earl E. Scott, of Southampton N.J., passed away suddenly on Sunday Feb, 23 at home. He was 70.
Born in Mt. Holly, Earl resided his entire life in the Mt. Holly, Vincentown area.
Earl worked many years and then retiring from AAFES at Fort Dix, N.J. as Maintenance man. He then continued to work for Three Charm Farm for his continued years.
Earl had to always be busy. He loved being out and about, doing things for others and helping wherever he could. He was a hard worker. Earl enjoyed hunting. He loved the solitude of the woods and the wide open world around him. He respected nature and life. Earl was there for anyone with a need. He would do his best to help.
Son of the late Warren and Nancy Scott, Earl was also preceded in death by his brother John Scott.
Earl is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon Scott of Columbus N.J., Nieces: Joyce Taylor, Pa., Tracey Conk, Fla., Anette Hook, TN, and Nephew: Robert Conk 3rd, N.J. As well as many great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Earl will be on Friday Feb. 28, 2 p.m., at Junior Mechanics Cemetery, 133 Carranza Rd, Tabernacle, N.J. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to:
,
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA /[email protected]
Perinchief Funeral Chapels
438 High Street, Mt. Holly,
NJ 08060
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 26, 2020