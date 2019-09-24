|
Earl L. Powell of Mount Holly passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was 90.
Born in Burlington, son of the late Blanchard and Laura Powell, Earl was a longtime resident of Burlington and Mount Holly. In his youth Earl had been a Corporal in the U.S. Army, as well as a volunteer Fire Fighter for the Mitchell Fire Company in Burlington City.
He enjoyed fishing at his favorite spot, Mill Dam, where he taught his grandchildren how to fish. Earl was also a member of the Oneida Boat club. He was quite the story teller, always having some tale to tell. He was an avid Philly sports fan rooting for all Philly teams. He loved his Busch Beer, Garcia Vega Cigars and his lottery tickets, but above all else Earl loved his family. He will be deeply missed.
Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Lena, as well as his siblings, Blanchard Jr., Helen, Al, Charles, and Ronnie.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Kathy Lindabury (David) of Burlington Township, his son, Earl Powell (Jen) of Groveland, Fla., five grandchildren, Melanie, David Jr., Josh, Chris and Matt, three great- grandchildren, Ayden, Abby and Logan, and his sister, Kay.
Funeral services will be held privately.
