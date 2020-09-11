1/1
Earl Leroy Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Leroy Johnson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away at Care One-Evesham on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was 84.

Earl was born March 4, 1936 to Lloyd Chester Carter and Mattie Victoria Johnson in Newtown, Pa. He attended the Newtown Public School District, where he played football and baseball.

After graduating high school he served in the U.S. Army for several years.

He worked as a supervisor with Rohm and Haas (currently known as Dow Chemical Company) in Bristol, Pa., where he served for over 25 years.

He attended services at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington.

Earl was a passionate craftsman who loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, fishing, hunting, playing golf, fixing things and traveling the world.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd, his mother, Mattie, and wives, Emily Johnson and Dorothy Cobb-Johnson.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Williams, Terri Johnson, and Deborah Johnson, all of New Jersey; step-children, James Huntley of California, Tonya Huntley of Hawaii, and Troy Cobb of Georgia; son-in-law, El Williams of New Jersey; sister, Hazel Moore of Virginia; former wife, Thelma Johnson of New Jersey; grandchildren, Rashaan, Renauld, Charde, and Charae; great grandchildren, James and Keyshaan; close cousins, Ron Hathaway and Don Dingle; and a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Assisted Living for Dementia/ Alzheimer's for their support and services.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved