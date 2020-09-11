Earl Leroy Johnson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away at Care One-Evesham on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was 84.



Earl was born March 4, 1936 to Lloyd Chester Carter and Mattie Victoria Johnson in Newtown, Pa. He attended the Newtown Public School District, where he played football and baseball.



After graduating high school he served in the U.S. Army for several years.



He worked as a supervisor with Rohm and Haas (currently known as Dow Chemical Company) in Bristol, Pa., where he served for over 25 years.



He attended services at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington.



Earl was a passionate craftsman who loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, fishing, hunting, playing golf, fixing things and traveling the world.



Earl was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd, his mother, Mattie, and wives, Emily Johnson and Dorothy Cobb-Johnson.



He is survived by his daughters, Denise Williams, Terri Johnson, and Deborah Johnson, all of New Jersey; step-children, James Huntley of California, Tonya Huntley of Hawaii, and Troy Cobb of Georgia; son-in-law, El Williams of New Jersey; sister, Hazel Moore of Virginia; former wife, Thelma Johnson of New Jersey; grandchildren, Rashaan, Renauld, Charde, and Charae; great grandchildren, James and Keyshaan; close cousins, Ron Hathaway and Don Dingle; and a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Assisted Living for Dementia/ Alzheimer's for their support and services.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



