Earl R. Dieterly of Columbus, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mt. Holly, N.J. He was 93.
He was born Feb. 3, 1926, in Kintnersville, Pa., the son of Russell A. and Esther D. (Wilhelm) Dieterly. His mother, father and brother preceded him in death as well as his wife, Ruth R. (Stutzman), and his eldest son, Wayne E. Dieterly. His youngest son, Todd G. Dieterly Sr. survives in Columbus, N.J., with his family, wife, Karen S. (Dahlke), his son, Todd Jr. (T.J.), and daughters, Cortney G. and Nicolle R.
Earl was a graduate of Quakertown High School in Quakertown, Pa., and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, Earl, along with his younger brother Kenneth, started a successful church furniture business "Dieterly Brothers". Earl, a Master Cabinet Maker, later was the Mill Foreman at Lehigh Lumber in Allentown, Pa., for more than 20 years.
After the passing of his first wife, Earl married Stella Bracken-Leidy who also preceded him in death but they proudly have 10 great-grandchildren, Kathrann (15), Julie (11), Caleb (8), Benjamin (10), Anna (8), Jack (8), Isaac (6), Rachel (4), Hank (2), and Grace (9 months).
Earl's greatest passions were serving the Lord though conversations with and prayers for others and his woodworking.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, 1341 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, N.J. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow IN Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Earl's name to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019