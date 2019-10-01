|
Eddie Roughton of Mt. Laurel passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was 73. Eddie was born Aug. 1, 1946 in Burlington. The son of the late Elmer and Jean Roughton. Eddie is survived by his devoted wife: Barbara (Markiewicz) of Mt. Laurel; his brother and sister in law Elmer, Jr. and Ginny Roughton; his daughters and sons in law Denise and Paul Gandee, Brandi and Steve Principe. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren: Justin and Travis Gandee, Alexis and Kayla Principe, his grand-dog Buster and several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and close friends. Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley Davidson and working on his 67 Chevy Chevelle. The greatest Love of his life was his family, his Wife, his Children and Grandchildren. Eddie Loved being a Pop Pop and He will be in All of our Hearts Forever. We All Love You Ed. A viewing and funeral for Eddie will be held at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington on Friday, October 4, 2019. The viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 and mausoleum entombment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery/ St. Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com. #lifecelebrationbypage.
