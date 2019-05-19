|
|
Edith E. Storer of Wrightstown passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home. She was 90.
She was born May 17, 1928, in Breslau, Germany, to the late Arthur and Anna Kretschmer. Edith married the love of her life, James H. Storer, in 1952, and the couple had five sons.
Edith took pride in being a mother and a homemaker. She was very talented in knitting, crocheting and making ceramics. Edith also enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Anna (Gaide) Kretschmer; her beloved husband, James H. Storer; son, Richard Storer; grandson, Andrew Storer; and siblings, Gunther Kretschmer and Annalise Kretschmer.
She leaves behind four sons, Ralph Storer and wife Cheryl of Florida, Edwin Storer and wife Debbie of Columbus, Dean Storer and Sallyann of Tennessee, and Dale Storer and wife Edie of Medford; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jennifer, Nicholas, Allyson and Christina; one great-grandchild on the way; and siblings, Wolfgang Kretschmer of Nebraska, Gerhardt Kretschmer of Wisconsin, Werner Kretschmer of Germany and Ursula Berklmeir of Germany; along with several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, located at 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will take place privately at a later date where Edith will join her husband in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019