|
|
Edith Tarnef, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 87.
Born on July 22, 1931 to Alfred and Viola Mercier in Milford, Conn., She was the wife of the late Michael Tarnef and is survived by her children, Cheryl Munson and Bruce Munson.
She worked many years as a Florist for Rehbein Flowers in New Haven, Conn., and also in Langhorne, Pa., Burlington & Willingboro, N.J. Preceded by her sister, Margaret Beal of Mass., and brother Alfred Mercier of Fla., she is survived by sisters Rosemary Cutler of Marion, Conn., Jean Whelan of Fairfield, Conn., and sister-in-law Marilyn Mercier of Winter Haven, Fla. She leaves many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed for her kindness and sense of humor which always brightened the lives of family and friends.
We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 25, 2019